Kellner Capital LLC Takes $4.73 Million Position in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA)

Kellner Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,000. Tableau Software comprises about 2.1% of Kellner Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,006 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,835 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,377,068 shares of the software company’s stock worth $557,113,000 after acquiring an additional 392,991 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,600,954 shares of the software company’s stock worth $458,329,000 after acquiring an additional 196,207 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,084,000 after acquiring an additional 14,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tableau Software by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,855 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,171,000 after acquiring an additional 56,029 shares during the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DATA shares. Wedbush lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.89 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 20th. BTIG Research lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tableau Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Tableau Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.38.

Shares of DATA remained flat at $$169.53 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.54. Tableau Software Inc has a 1 year low of $94.81 and a 1 year high of $177.59.

In other news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 5,668 shares of Tableau Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $649,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 227,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,024,127.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Tableau Software Profile

Tableau Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, a self-service, powerful analytics product with data; Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform for organizations; Tableau Online, a hosted software-as-a-service version of Tableau Server; Tableau Prep, a data preparation product for combining, shaping, and cleaning data; and Tableau Public, a cloud-based platform for analyzing and sharing public data.

