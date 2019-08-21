Keybank National Association OH Acquires 1,988 Shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 76.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,161,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,732,000 after acquiring an additional 309,546 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 826,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,920,000 after acquiring an additional 98,150 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 660,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,739,000 after acquiring an additional 12,560 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,286,000 after acquiring an additional 25,446 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 314,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 208,923 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

HHC opened at $131.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Howard Hughes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $89.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.27 and its 200 day moving average is $114.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $431.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. Howard Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Corp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Howard Hughes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.