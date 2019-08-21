Keybank National Association OH Has $466,000 Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sepio Capital LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in TransUnion by 0.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 4.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in TransUnion by 23.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on TRU. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Sunday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransUnion from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on TransUnion from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.42.

In other TransUnion news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher A. Cartwright sold 44,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $3,668,532.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,992,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,215 shares of company stock worth $20,967,347 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $84.71.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

