Keybank National Association OH Has $592,000 Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 98.6% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,941,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,826,000 after acquiring an additional 964,134 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 21,075 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 99.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 102.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,303,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after purchasing an additional 659,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fastenal by 80.4% in the second quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 38,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,043 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.99 per share, for a total transaction of $28,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.49 per share, with a total value of $76,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,604 shares of company stock valued at $138,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.50 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.36.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $30.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $35.94.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

