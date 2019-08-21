Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG)

Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,497,000 after purchasing an additional 141,394 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,243,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,701,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,631,000 after purchasing an additional 26,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,086,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,696,000 after purchasing an additional 217,066 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEG stock opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.08. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $46.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.60.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 64.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

