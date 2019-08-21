Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Has $729,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 51.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,956 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 22,115 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 113,777 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.8% during the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 19,265 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 30,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

BEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.07. The company had a trading volume of 59,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,787,000. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.85 and a 52 week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BEN shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

