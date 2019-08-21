Kin Trading 32.8% Higher Over Last Week (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last seven days, Kin has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kin token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinFalcon, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00268323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.97 or 0.01317125 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00022342 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00094241 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,097,560,976 tokens. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation.

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, OTCBTC, Fatbtc, HitBTC, Stellarport, YoBit, Bancor Network, COSS, Allbit, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinFalcon, Mercatox and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

