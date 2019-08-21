Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RDSMY. ABN Amro cut Koninklijke DSM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Koninklijke DSM from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke DSM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $30.28 on Friday. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $32.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $28.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

