Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Korvest Limited (ASX:KOV) declared a final dividend on Monday, July 29th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$3.14 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.83. Korvest has a 52-week low of A$2.30 ($1.63) and a 52-week high of A$3.88 ($2.75). The stock has a market capitalization of $42.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81.

In related news, insider Steven McGregor 12,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th.

Korvest Company Profile

Korvest Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hot dip galvanizing and sheet metal fabrication operations in Australia. It operates in two segments, Industrial Products and Production. The company also manufactures cable and pipe support solutions under the EzyStrut name; designs and assembles access systems for large mobile equipment under the Power Step name; and sells, hires, and repairs specialized tools in the form of torque wrenches, hydraulic pumps, huck tools and power rigs, and related accessories under the Titan Technologies name.

