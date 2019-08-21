L Brands (NYSE:LB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

L Brands (NYSE:LB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 74.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS.

L Brands stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.69. L Brands has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $38.00.

Get L Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital cut their target price on L Brands to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $35.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.