L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Hits New 12-Month High at $215.16

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $215.16 and last traded at $214.25, with a volume of 27259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.59.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.07.

The stock has a market cap of $46.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.42.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.14. L3Harris had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other L3Harris news, Director Lewis Hay III acquired 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $203.34 per share, with a total value of $1,992,732.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

