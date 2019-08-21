Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in Metlife by 57.5% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,642,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,398 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP grew its position in Metlife by 15,027.5% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,106,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Metlife by 135.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 230,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after purchasing an additional 875,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Metlife by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,344,000 after purchasing an additional 856,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,431,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Citigroup set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of MET traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,299,774. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.68. Metlife Inc has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $51.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Metlife’s revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

