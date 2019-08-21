Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Has $344,000 Position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDU. TCG Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.19. 3,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,186. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.39. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $128.78 and a 12 month high of $156.13.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

