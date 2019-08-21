Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 13,074,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $849,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,767 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after acquiring an additional 234,100 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,213,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,947,000 after acquiring an additional 167,292 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,129,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,822,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,686,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,669,000 after purchasing an additional 37,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Maxim Group set a $84.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,233,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.32 and a 1-year high of $79.61.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,277.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,624 shares of company stock worth $907,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

