Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Invests $379,000 in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,752,780 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,912,641,000 after buying an additional 877,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $462,775,000 after buying an additional 347,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,160,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $470,524,000 after buying an additional 341,701 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,814,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $431,458,000 after buying an additional 163,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 2,718,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $307,478,000 after buying an additional 8,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $147.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.61.

FIS stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.50. The stock had a trading volume of 58,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,111. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $94.53 and a 52 week high of $140.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.35.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.78. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 1,240 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.55, for a total transaction of $151,962.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,743.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa Hook sold 6,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.14, for a total transaction of $816,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,797 shares in the company, valued at $925,343.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,221 shares of company stock worth $2,323,922. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

