Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GE shares. Deutsche Bank set a $10.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,214,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,073,232. The company has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.94.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, VP Thomas S. Timko purchased 10,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $88,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 252,200 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,946.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 794,568 shares of company stock worth $6,904,045 over the last three months. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

