Lakeview Capital Partners LLC Sells 146 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $1,539,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,657,886.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,145,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,173 shares of company stock valued at $24,845,863 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TYL stock traded up $2.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.67. The company had a trading volume of 46,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,910. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.21. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.26 and a twelve month high of $258.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $275.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.88 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.50.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.