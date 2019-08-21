Lambda Price Down 6% Over Last Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Lambda has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $116.54 million and approximately $46.02 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi, BitMax and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.89 or 0.00266883 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009872 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.01312933 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00022039 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00092841 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 662,025,401 tokens. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bilaxy, Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

