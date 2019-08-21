Landmark Bank Has $4.45 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Landmark Bank decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,529 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.9% of Landmark Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Landmark Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Chevron by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,387,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $171,630,000 after purchasing an additional 592,920 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $473,000. Institutional investors own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.78.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $117.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,095,443. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.41. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $100.22 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a market capitalization of $219.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 57.70%.

In related news, Chairman Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $4,239,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total value of $1,229,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,551.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 51,750 shares of company stock worth $6,448,700. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

