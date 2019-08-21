Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,259 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Whitnell & Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Facebook by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.92.

Shares of FB stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $184.00. The stock had a trading volume of 349,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,668,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.02 and a twelve month high of $208.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.28 and its 200 day moving average is $180.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.28, for a total value of $2,086,200.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $10,044,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,886 shares of company stock valued at $202,031,242 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

