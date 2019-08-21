Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in shares of Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Lendingtree were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lendingtree during the 1st quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sushil Sharma sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.03, for a total transaction of $674,639.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,991.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Horan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.65, for a total transaction of $312,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,513.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,851 shares of company stock valued at $20,057,230 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TREE has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks set a $350.00 price objective on Lendingtree and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lendingtree from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Lendingtree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Lendingtree from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.67.

TREE stock opened at $297.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree Inc has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $434.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $362.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.01.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.46 million. Lendingtree had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.54%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lendingtree Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

