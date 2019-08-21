Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Acquires New Position in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,308,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 854,554.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,324,000 after acquiring an additional 846,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,013,000 after acquiring an additional 772,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,172,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,167,000 after acquiring an additional 515,513 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 750,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,893,000 after acquiring an additional 370,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 38,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $3,469,399.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,657.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 233,100 shares of company stock valued at $21,676,261 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.70. 141,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,729,583. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $97.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.18.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

