LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Shares Up 13.4%

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s stock price shot up 13.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.72 and last traded at $10.68, 153,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 972% from the average session volume of 14,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.84 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $37,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,220.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $37,020.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,808.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of LGL Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of LGL Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of LGL Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares in the last quarter.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

