Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Position Trimmed by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $36,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 749.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,103,000 after purchasing an additional 856,956 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 660,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,621,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,072,000 after buying an additional 123,037 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,460. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.31. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 266.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1 year low of $68.47 and a 1 year high of $108.79.

Several equities analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 20th. TD Securities raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

