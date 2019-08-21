Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 23,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 7.8% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 0.6% in the second quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 177,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. 59.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.87. The stock had a trading volume of 188,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,727. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $19.24 and a 1-year high of $28.77.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub lowered Liberty Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.