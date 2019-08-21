Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.94

Shares of Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $103.94 and last traded at $103.90, with a volume of 9188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average is $97.58.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.60%.

In other news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,124,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the second quarter worth about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Life Storage by 867.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Life Storage by 228.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.45% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

