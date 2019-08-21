Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.86

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.86 and traded as high as $2.32. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 5,648 shares traded.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.42 million, a P/E ratio of -117.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Limelight Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas Marth purchased 21,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,017,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,839,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 4,325,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 822,552 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Limelight Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,620,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 239.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 747,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

