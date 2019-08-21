Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.03

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.10, with a volume of 938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $13.55.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:LGF.B)

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

