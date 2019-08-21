Lisk Reaches One Day Volume of $2.16 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Lisk has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $143.60 million and $2.16 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00011851 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, Exrates, Bittrex and Coinbe.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024440 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00028111 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012765 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 134,604,724 coins and its circulating supply is 119,508,311 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is forum.lisk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Lisk can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, Coindeal, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Bitbns, YoBit, Livecoin, ChaoEX, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bit-Z, CoinEgg, BitBay, COSS, Exrates, Huobi, Poloniex, Upbit, Binance, Coinroom, LiteBit.eu and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

