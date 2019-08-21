Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity

Investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 31.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Livongo Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Friday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Livongo Health in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $34.99 on Monday. Livongo Health has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $45.68.

In other Livongo Health news, Director Hemant Taneja purchased 2,678,571 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $74,999,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik purchased 3,141,795 shares of Livongo Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,970,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

