Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) Shares Sold by Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301,347 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 9,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 90,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,843,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LYG. Davy Research raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.75.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

