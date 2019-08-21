Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71,963.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0271 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. Lobstex has a total market cap of $463,833.00 and approximately $71,963.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lobstex alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00561232 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005185 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000399 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 86.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000268 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Lobstex Coin Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 17,088,433 coins and its circulating supply is 17,088,421 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lobstex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lobstex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.