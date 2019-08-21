Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Management Co.

Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $134,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,784 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $894,874,000 after acquiring an additional 691,751 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 159.0% in the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 235,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,787,000 after acquiring an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,316,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $17,232,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total transaction of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $382.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $368.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $241.18 and a 1-year high of $384.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.31 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.30%.

Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

