Loopring [NEO] Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.77 Million (LRN)

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0244 or 0.00000240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Gate.io, DragonEX and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. Loopring [NEO] has a market capitalization of $2.77 million and $3,198.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loopring [NEO] alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Token Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol. The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org. Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg. The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Gate.io, CoinMex and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring [NEO] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring [NEO] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.