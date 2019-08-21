Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Trading Up 6%

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) shares were up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.24, approximately 235,694 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 474% from the average daily volume of 41,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.17.

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.35.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.77 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative return on equity of 17.00% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luby’s stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Luby’s worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 32.57% of the company’s stock.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

