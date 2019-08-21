Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (NYSE:LK) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $18.56, 137,481 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,951,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.56.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LK. CICC Research began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Luckin Coffee in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Luckin Coffee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Get Luckin Coffee alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.80.

Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.15 million. The business’s revenue was down 85.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,238,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,180,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,228,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,490,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Luckin Coffee in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,034,000.

About Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LK)

Luckin Coffee Inc engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process.

Read More: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Luckin Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luckin Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.