Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $774,000 Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Lyell Wealth Management LP reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 35,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 30,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 3,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $69.65. 705,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,380,931. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $76.76. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $64.65 and a twelve month high of $87.36. The company has a market capitalization of $288.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.