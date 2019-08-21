LYFT (LYFT) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of LYFT (NASDAQ: LYFT) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2019 – LYFT was given a new $70.00 price target on by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $75.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $55.00 to $63.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $86.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $78.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $95.00 to $96.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $78.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Wedbush from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $67.00.

8/8/2019 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/8/2019 – LYFT had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $75.00.

8/7/2019 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/27/2019 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/20/2019 – LYFT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/11/2019 – LYFT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

7/2/2019 – LYFT had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2019 – LYFT is now covered by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/24/2019 – LYFT had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock.

LYFT stock opened at $53.69 on Wednesday. LYFT Inc has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,523,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $490,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LYFT in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

