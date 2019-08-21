Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns (NASDAQ:MNGA) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Inc (NASDAQ:MNGA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.44. Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns shares last traded at $0.44, with a volume of 4,932,139 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns by 74.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 208,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 88,674 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns by 204.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 160,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 11.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnegas Applied Tchnlgy Sltns Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNGA)

Taronis Technologies, Inc, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen-based fuel for metal cutting as an alternative to acetylene. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2.

