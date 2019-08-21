Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 451 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Belvedere Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 34.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,196.28. The company had a trading volume of 255,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,357. The firm has a market cap of $817.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,168.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,158.92. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $977.66 and a 12 month high of $1,296.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.49 by $2.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Cowen set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 22nd. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,270.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,370.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,371.05.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

