Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $121,000 Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Magnus Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,392 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,033 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,248 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,289 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 17,378 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,449 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, with a total value of $524,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 920,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,658,866.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Harry M. Iv Conger sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $1,629,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 416,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,376,174.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,554,540. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.34.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

