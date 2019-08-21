Magnus Financial Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHLB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $909,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $10,435,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 220,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 21,206 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 757.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

BHLB stock traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,436. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $43.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Rheo A. Brouillard sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $310,091.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.