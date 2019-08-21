Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,217 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,756,000 after purchasing an additional 128,466 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,804,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,289,000 after purchasing an additional 68,478 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,564,000 after purchasing an additional 56,582 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $118,168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.95, for a total value of $110,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,745.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,121. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.74.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $161.86. The company had a trading volume of 208,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,561. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.09. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $172.20.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.