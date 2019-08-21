Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Unit Co. (NYSE:UNT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unit by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 53,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 31,309 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $17,695,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unit by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Unit by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 307,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The stock has a market cap of $181.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.54. Unit Co. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Unit (NYSE:UNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Unit had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Unit’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Unit Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unit news, EVP Frank Q. Young acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,848 shares in the company, valued at $284,543.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,400. Insiders own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNT shares. Raymond James set a $14.00 target price on shares of Unit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Unit from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Unit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Contract Drilling, and Mid-Stream. The Oil and Natural Gas segment explores for, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties.

