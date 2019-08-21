Magnus Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 5,692 Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Diodes by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 49,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Diodes by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Diodes by 2.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Diodes by 3.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Diodes by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Diodes alerts:

In related news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 13,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $412,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,244.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Francis Tang sold 6,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $190,380.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,665.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,923 shares of company stock worth $892,509 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 5,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,111. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.87. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $44.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.20 million. Diodes had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIOD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Diodes in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Diodes Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.