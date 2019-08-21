Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $28,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Falcon Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment during the first quarter worth $105,000.

In related news, VP Les Ottolenghi sold 17,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $197,225.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $7.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.75 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

CZR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.55. 68,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,656,144. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $5.84 and a 1-year high of $12.23.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 39,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and approximately 180 buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

