Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,928 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 38.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,368,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,742 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Jabil by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,830,000 after purchasing an additional 371,247 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Jabil by 47.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 348,320 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in Jabil by 130.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 476,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 269,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Jabil by 16.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 724,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 101,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,269. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $32.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,141,088. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Parimbelli sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $111,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,006,826.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,595 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

