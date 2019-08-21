Magnus Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Zoetis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $127.20. The stock had a trading volume of 356,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,309. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $78.90 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.85.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 72.86% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Zoetis from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.13.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total transaction of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heidi C. Chen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $260,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,788.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,246. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

