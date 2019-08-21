Manchester Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.17. 354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,905. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.04 and its 200-day moving average is $221.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.75 and a 12 month high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.