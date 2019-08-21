Manchester Capital Management LLC Invests $62,000 in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 71.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 27,003,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $846,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,224,350 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,115,972 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 504.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,849,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $434,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558,966 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 48.0% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 7,523,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Shares of WES stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,998. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 98.41%.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

